Marshall football player arrested following drug raid

(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A running back for the Marshall University football team was arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed and drugs were found at a home in Huntington.

According to the criminal complaint, on October 5, Knowledge McDaniel, 20, was contacted by a person wanting to purchase marijuana. The complaint states that McDaniel directed the person to go to an apartment on 1917 Buffington Avenue to meet with a member of his ‘trafficking organization.’

Officers stopped the individual leaving the apartment after they made a purchase inside.

Officers say the person was in possession of suspected marijuana.

Friday, members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, assisted by the Huntington PD SWAT team, executed a search warrant at the apartment along Buffington Avenue.

Officers say they found a distributable amount of suspected marijuana and $21,017 in cash.

McDaniel is now facing a felony drug charge.

Marshall Athletics released the following statement following McDaniel’s arrest:

“We’re aware of the situation involving Knowledge McDaniel. He has been suspended indefinitely from our football program as we continue to gather all available information.”

Further details have not been released at this time.

