Neighbors react to double homicide as they mourn the victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday morning, an overnight shooting claimed the lives of two Charleston women.

Both victims were shot around the same time, at different locations on the city’s West Side.

“I was ready to hit the ground last night when I heard the shootings because it was so close,” Larra Radfordfire, a West Side resident, said.

This shootings hit too close to home for Charleston Councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who was close with one of the victims.

“She was good to me. I know that she checked on me every day,” Mckinney said.

McKinney’s own son was shot and killed while eating pizza on his Charleston porch in 2014.

Now, as police investigate the double homicide, McKinney says the community needs to come together to help weed out violence.

Other residents agree.

“Y’all are killing people around kids, and you’re gonna be the first one mad if your kid gets hit by a stray bullet,” Martec Washington, a West Side resident, said.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says the department already has extra police patrols on the West Side. He told WSAZ that he has no problem bumping them up even more. Hunt says he has authorized overtime for officers indefinitely until they work to solve the double homicide case and people feel safe.

