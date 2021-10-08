New mayor takes oath in Chesapeake, Ohio

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) – Chesapeake Village Councilman Nate Ittig was sworn in Friday afternoon as mayor, our crew at the scene reports.

On Monday, the village lost the majority of its leaders in a mass resignation, including former Mayor Kimberley Oldaker.

Also stepping aside that night were council members Allen Barrett, Lonnie Sawyers, Larry Estep, and Beth Brown. Lenny Abrams, who had served as the fiscal officer, also stepped down.

Former village officials have not disclosed their reasons for resigning.

A meeting that had been scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Chesapeake Village Hall was rescheduled to noon next Friday. It’s expected that new council members will be appointed at the first council meeting in November.

