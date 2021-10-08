Advertisement

New mayor takes oath in Chesapeake, Ohio

Chesapeake Village Councilman Nate Ittig was sworn in Friday afternoon as mayor, our crew at...
Chesapeake Village Councilman Nate Ittig was sworn in Friday afternoon as mayor, our crew at the scene reports.(Bill Koplitz / FEMA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) – Chesapeake Village Councilman Nate Ittig was sworn in Friday afternoon as mayor, our crew at the scene reports.

On Monday, the village lost the majority of its leaders in a mass resignation, including former Mayor Kimberley Oldaker.

Also stepping aside that night were council members Allen Barrett, Lonnie Sawyers, Larry Estep, and Beth Brown. Lenny Abrams, who had served as the fiscal officer, also stepped down.

Former village officials have not disclosed their reasons for resigning.

Mayor, several village leaders resign

A meeting that had been scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Chesapeake Village Hall was rescheduled to noon next Friday. It’s expected that new council members will be appointed at the first council meeting in November.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Governor Jim Justice holds a virtual briefing Thursday.
Gov. Justice tells Charleston Mayor to ‘clean up her own house’
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
A person died Thursday evening in a crash in downtown Lucasville, the Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Person dies in southeast Ohio crash
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting

Latest News

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday issued a proclamation for a Special Session on Monday...
W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for Special Session to discuss political redistricting
More testimony heard in trial of former deputy jailer
More testimony heard in trial of former deputy jailer
Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a credit union in the...
Police investigate credit union armed robbery
Drivers are being asked to avoid Red Devil Lane at Diederich Boulevard due to extremely high...
Extreme high water reported in Greenup County