Person dies in southeast Ohio crash

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A person died Thursday evening in a crash in downtown Lucasville, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Center and Oak streets.

Investigators say no one else was injured in the crash.

Other details are unavailable, including the victim’s name.

