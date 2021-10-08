Advertisement

Police investigate credit union armed robbery

Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a credit union in the...
Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a credit union in the 600 block of Third Avenue.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington Police are investigating an armed robbery Friday afternoon at a downtown credit union, according to the interim chief.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. at Star Federal Credit Union in the 600 block of Third Avenue.

Details about the incident are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

