UPDATE | Woman dead in Charleston shooting

A woman has died in a shooting early Friday morning
A woman has died in a shooting early Friday morning(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 10/8/21 @ 3:33 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has died in an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened a little after 1:30 Friday morning in the 300 block of Hunt Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.

Charleston Police say they responded to a shots fired call and found the woman. They were unable to save the victim.

No other details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/8/21 @ 2:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured after a shooting.

The shooting happened a little after 1:30 Friday morning in the 300 block of Hunt Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.

One person was hurt. There is no word on that person’s condition.

No other details have been released.

