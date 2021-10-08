UPDATE | Woman dead in Charleston shooting

UPDATE 10/8/21 @ 3:33 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman has died in an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened a little after 1:30 Friday morning in the 300 block of Hunt Ave. on Charleston’s West Side.

Charleston Police say they responded to a shots fired call and found the woman. They were unable to save the victim.

No other details have been released.

