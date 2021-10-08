Advertisement

Staying on your feet this fall

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Fall is the season we squeeze back into those closed-toed shoes, become weekend warriors, hike though fall foliage, and train for that elusive marathon.

What takes a beating this fall? Our feet and ankles!

Dr. Thanh Dinh, a foot and ankle surgeon and president of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, joined Sarah on Studio 3 with tips and resources to help keep you on your feet.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Governor Jim Justice holds a virtual briefing Thursday.
Gov. Justice tells Charleston Mayor to ‘clean up her own house’
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
Local auto repair shop owner killed in weekend shooting
A death investigation is under way at a home in Wayne County.
Man confesses to killing wife, placing body in trunk of vehicle
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action

Latest News

WV DHHR data 10/8/2021 https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 70 additional deaths reported
Battling your demons: hoarders clean house
Battling your demons: hoarders clean house
Corona Calculus, vaccine durability with Tony
Corona Calculus, vaccine durability with Tony
Lobster at The Olive Tree Cafe
Lobster at The Olive Tree Café