Testimony continues in trial against former deputy jailer accused in inmate’s death

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Testimony continued Friday in the trial against a former deputy jailer accused in the 2018 death of an inmate.

Alicia Beller, a former deputy jailer who accepted a plea deal in 2019, took the stand in the trial against Brad Roberts.

Roberts is the first of four former guards at the Boyd County Detention Center to be tried in connection to the death of Michael Moore, 40

Alicia Beller originally had been charged with manslaughter, but that charge was reduced to first-degree wanton endangerment when she accepted a plea deal with prosecutors.

Through her testimony Friday, Beller said she did see the deputy jailers “being a little too rough” with Moore.

On the stand, Beller said she voiced her concerns about Moore needing medical treatment after hitting his head. Beller told the court Roberts replied by saying Moore did not need medical treatment and that he would speak with the deputy jailers about their treatment of the inmate.

Moore was found dead at the jail on Nov. 29, 2018.

The surveillance video shows Moore was strapped in a restraint chair.

It also shows the deputy jailers flipping the chair upside down.

Testimony began on Thursday with Maj. Gus Guzman of the BCDC, who worked as a records keeper at the jail.

The prosecutor and the defense both focused their questions surrounding the surveillance video shown during Guzman’s examination.

