Crews battle trailer fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple Kanawha County fire departments were called to the scene of a trailer fire early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at a single-wide trailer on the 5200 block of Aarons Fork Road in the Frame area around 2:30 a.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was trapped inside the trailer when it caught fire. Dispatchers said no one has been taken to the hospital.

The Frame, Clendenin and Pinch Fire Departments were all on scene.

