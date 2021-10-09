Firefighters make water rescues at animal hospital

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A heavy downpour Friday afternoon caused flash flooding in Russell.

Water got into homes and businesses and covered roads, creating a traffic nightmare.

“We had several feet of water come up in a matter of about 20 minutes,” said Bob Nolan, assistant chief with the Russell Fire Department. “We had to shut off gas to some homes in downtown Russell due to basement flooding.”

Nolan says as per usual, several drivers tried to get through high water -- with predictable results.

“We’ve done several water rescues on Diederich Boulevard,” he said. “They don’t understand a couple inches of water will float your car, and they’re driving into feet of water.”

Dr. Amy Bess owns the Bellefonte Animal Hospital.

“It was up past my knees,” she said.

She says the water came up so quickly, she, her staff, a couple clients and about a dozen dogs and cats were stranded as water continued rising and getting into the building.

“We had little dogs and cats we put up in higher cages,” she said.

Fire department crews used boats to haul everyone, including the pets, to dry land.

“It was first of all get the people out,” Bess said. “I had a couple clients who just came in the door to pick up their animals, and within the five minutes or so they were in the door, they couldn’t turn around and come back out.”

“The animals were not easy to control during that time,” Nolan said. “We had to wrap them in blankets, put them in cages, pens, things like that to get them out.”

The rescued animals are staying at another pet care clinic in Flatwoods until everything is cleaned up.

“Now that I see everyone is safe and everything is good and I don’t have anything vital lost, I’m starting to lose it,” an emotional Bess said. “It’s really hard to hold it together.”

It’s going to be a busy week of cleanup, but Dr. Bess says she’s hopeful they’ll be able to start treating animals again as soon as Monday.

