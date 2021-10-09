Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Summerlike warmth holds on this week

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As rain chances go down, temperatures go up. There will be no shortage of unseasonable warmth this week as most afternoons are spent in the 80s with a good deal of sunshine and limited opportunities for rain. However, a major change to the weather pattern looks to arrive on Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through, bringing both showers and the return of temperatures more appropriate for mid-October.

Scattered showers focused in far eastern West Virginia will die out after sunset Saturday evening. The remainder of the region stays dry as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Saturday night sees a mostly clear sky with areas of fog. Low temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

Sunday will see a good deal of sunshine as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Monday stays mainly sunny and unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Not much changes with the weather pattern Tuesday through Friday. A couple of light showers are possible Tuesday and Friday, otherwise expect dry conditions with a decent amount of sunshine each day. Daily morning low temperatures start near 60 degrees while afternoon highs rise to the low 80s.

On Saturday, a passing cold front will bring widespread showers and keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Cooler weather looks to last from there on out.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Two dead following shooting on Charleston’s West Side
Marshall football player arrested following drug raid
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
Flannery was arrested in connection with the 2015 ambush style murder of Kelly Glover, 49, of...
Arrest made in Elliott County cold case

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 9
First Warning Forecast | Drier, warmer weather returns this weekend
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 9
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Oct 9
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 8th. 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Stubborn Pattern Slowly Weakens
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, October 8th. 2021.
First Warning Forecast