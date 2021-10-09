First Warning Forecast | Summerlike warmth holds on this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As rain chances go down, temperatures go up. There will be no shortage of unseasonable warmth this week as most afternoons are spent in the 80s with a good deal of sunshine and limited opportunities for rain. However, a major change to the weather pattern looks to arrive on Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through, bringing both showers and the return of temperatures more appropriate for mid-October.

Scattered showers focused in far eastern West Virginia will die out after sunset Saturday evening. The remainder of the region stays dry as temperatures fall to the mid 60s by midnight.

Saturday night sees a mostly clear sky with areas of fog. Low temperatures drop to the upper 50s.

Sunday will see a good deal of sunshine as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Monday stays mainly sunny and unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Not much changes with the weather pattern Tuesday through Friday. A couple of light showers are possible Tuesday and Friday, otherwise expect dry conditions with a decent amount of sunshine each day. Daily morning low temperatures start near 60 degrees while afternoon highs rise to the low 80s.

On Saturday, a passing cold front will bring widespread showers and keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Cooler weather looks to last from there on out.

