Floyd County deputies ask for prayers as one of their own battles COVID-19

Oliver Little
Oliver Little(Floyd County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for prayers as one of their own fights to recover from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, it said Deputy Oliver Little was transitioning from the sheriff’s department to the Pikeville Police Department before he became ill several weeks ago.

Deputy Little is fighting to recover and deputies are asking the community to lift him up in prayer.

