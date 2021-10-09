Pair arrested on child endangerment charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A pair faces child endangerment charges after a 4-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, including skull fractures, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl’s mother, Breanna Lambert, 23, of Portsmouth, and her boyfriend Johnny Smith Jr., 39, of West Portsmouth, were arrested Thursday at a motel in the Rosemount area.

Deputies say the child was taken to KDMC along Scioto Trail before eventually being flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Investigators said, “The child had severe skull fractures and may have ingested drugs.”

Smith told investigators the injuries happened after the girl was tossed in the air during play and was dropped on pavement, hitting the back of her head. He went on to say they put the child in an ice bath, then took her to KDMC.

Detectives found about 10 grams of suspected heroin during the investigation.

Lambert and Smith both face charges, including child endangerment and possession of drug instruments.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said more charges are possible after the case is forwarded to the prosecutor’s office and a grand jury.

