Police bust drug trafficking operation

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement in Meigs County busted a major drug trafficking operation on Friday night while executing a search warrant.

Officers found a large amount of methamphetamine, prescription drugs, marijuana, digital scales, drug abuse instruments and other drug paraphernalia in a house on the 100 block of Wolfe Drive in Pomeroy, according to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood.

Wood said the search warrant came after an investigation into drug trafficking that found multiple people were selling drugs out of the house.

A total of 12 people were found in the house, Wood said. Some of the suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants, and Paul Wilson, 59, of Pomeroy, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine. All suspects were taken to Middleport Jail and are awaiting arraignment.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department and Syracuse Police Department were all involved in the investigation as part of the Major Crimes Task Force.

