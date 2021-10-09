Advertisement

Residents call for better street lighting after recent crimes on Charleston’s West Side

This street light sits along Central Avenue on Charleston's West Side.
This street light sits along Central Avenue on Charleston's West Side.(WSAZ)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a shooting took the lives of two young women Friday morning, people who live on the city’s West Side are calling for better street lighting in hopes it will prevent other horrific crimes.

“It’s probably been a year since I mentioned lights, it’s been so long,” said Charleston Councilwoman Deanna McKinney. “How does the city not already have a plan for the lights? It’s sad (they’re) still working on a plan.”

McKinney has been an advocate against gun violence and has supported measures to decrease crime in the city.

“Lights are one of the bare necessities of what is needed on the West Side, and we still don’t have that yet. That is such a small act compared to what the West Side needs, and we have not gotten that fulfilled. It’s sad the city is still working on a plan.”

“It’s dark, it’s really dark. We need more light out here to see what’s going on, to see who is walking,” said Chris Coller, who lives on the city’s West Side.

City officials say they have been working on a plan for the lights for about six months and have already replaced some on the city’s West Side. The lights are owned by Appalachian Power, so the city has been working with the electric company to figure out how to upgrade lights The city said, though, that it’s a process on the power company’s end.

The city hopes to upgrade the current lights and, when that is completed, add new lights to alleyways.

