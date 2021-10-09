Advertisement

Scioto County unveils emergency alert program

Signing up for Code Red could save lives.
Signing up for Code Red could save lives.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Residents in southern Ohio will now have a new tool for emergency alert notifications.

Scioto County Emergency Management, County Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office and County Engineer Department are announcing a new Code Red system.

The program will send voice, text and e-mail notifications generated by government and public safety officials directly to residents, regarding emergencies, weather alerts and other critical information.

Code Red is free, but you’ll need to sign up to start receiving the service.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self-defense.
Man dead in road rage incident; truck driver arrested
Two dead following shooting on Charleston’s West Side
Marshall football player arrested following drug raid
Herbert Hoover sophomore, James Clendenin and his father, Kevin Clendenin.
High school football player suffers serious injury; trainer and coach recommend life-saving action
Flannery was arrested in connection with the 2015 ambush style murder of Kelly Glover, 49, of...
Arrest made in Elliott County cold case

Latest News

Crews battle trailer fire
Pair arrested on child endangerment charges
Paul Wilson was one of the suspects arrested for their role in a drug trafficking organization,...
Police bust drug trafficking operation
Paul Wilson was one of the suspects arrested for their role in a drug trafficking organization,...
Drug trafficking operation busted