Scioto County unveils emergency alert program

SCIOTO COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - Residents in southern Ohio will now have a new tool for emergency alert notifications.

Scioto County Emergency Management, County Commissioners, the Sheriff’s Office and County Engineer Department are announcing a new Code Red system.

The program will send voice, text and e-mail notifications generated by government and public safety officials directly to residents, regarding emergencies, weather alerts and other critical information.

Code Red is free, but you’ll need to sign up to start receiving the service.

To register, click here.

