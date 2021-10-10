Advertisement

Cats double up Tigers

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats continued their undefeated season Saturday night by beating LSU by a final of 42-21 in front of a sell-out crowd at Kroger Field. Quarterback Will Levis threw three touchdowns while Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke both rushed for over 100 yards in the win.

Kentucky is now 6-0 and next play at #2 Georgia Saturday afternoon.

