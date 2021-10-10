Cats double up Tigers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Wildcats continued their undefeated season Saturday night by beating LSU by a final of 42-21 in front of a sell-out crowd at Kroger Field. Quarterback Will Levis threw three touchdowns while Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke both rushed for over 100 yards in the win.

Kentucky is now 6-0 and next play at #2 Georgia Saturday afternoon.

