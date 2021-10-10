Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo sloth delivers stillborn

Lightning the sloth delivered a stillborn Sunday.
Lightning the sloth delivered a stillborn Sunday.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -After months of anticipation, the Cincinnati Zoo announced that one of their sloths delivered a stillborn baby Sunday.

The devastating news came after zoo officials reported that Lightning did very well during the pregnancy, and the baby had a heartbeat visible on several ultrasounds.

“With any pending birth, we prepare for all possible scenarios,” Cincinnati Zoo’s Director of Animal Science and Strategy David Orban said. “We knew this could happen but had no indication that it would. With months of preparation from our zookeepers, curators, veterinary team, neonate specialist, nutritionist, and Zoo volunteer observers, we all felt ready to go and were looking forward to welcoming a healthy baby.”

Lightning would have been a first-time mother, and the zoo would have had their first sloth baby.

Animal care providers are working to ensure that Lightning stays healthy and comfortable during this difficult time.

She is staying at the Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Center, where she was for most of the pregnancy. Lightning will remain there and eventually be reunited with Moe, her 22-year-old companion.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kanawha County fire fighters were called to a trailer fire in the Frame area early Saturday...
Crews battle trailer fire
Animals were taken by boat from the Bellefonte Animal Hospital.
Firefighters make water rescues at animal hospital
Paul Wilson was one of the suspects arrested for their role in a drug trafficking organization,...
Police bust drug trafficking operation
Police say both Kytiana "Ky" Belcher and Bria White were shot near their home on Hunt Avenue in...
Family of 22-year-old killed in double homicide asks for justice
A pair faces child endangerment charges after a 4-year-old child suffered serious injuries,...
Pair arrested on child endangerment charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
An donor gave a million dollars to renovate the old high school into a community center.
Old school sees new hope as community center
Kentucky and Georgia players line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA...
There’s a new #1 team in college football
A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.
Firefighters injured battling apartment fire