Advertisement

Firefighters injured battling apartment fire

A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.
A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a four story apartment fire in Logan.

Chief Scott Beckett says the department got a call just after 4 a.m. to Yuma Suites, a 16-unit complex that used be a hotel.

A second building, the Yuma Camp Addition was also about 80 percent involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

One firefighter fell through the second floor of the building and a piece of metal went through his foot.

Another firefighter was working on the roof and cut his hand. They were treated on the scene.

The building is estimated to be worth about a million dollars. The chief said several years ago there was a large fire in the first building.

The chief says it’s a testament to how hard crews worked to protect neighboring structures. A four story chimney did collapse into a nearby occupied home, but the family won’t be displaced. Power in the area will be affected for a while.

Officials were able to clear the scene around 8:30 a.m. and are unaware if the building was being occupied.

At this time the fire is being investigated as suspicious and the West Virginia Fire Marshal has been called out.

A four story building caught fire Sunday morning in Logan.
A four story building caught fire Sunday morning in Logan.(WSAZ)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kanawha County fire fighters were called to a trailer fire in the Frame area early Saturday...
Crews battle trailer fire
Animals were taken by boat from the Bellefonte Animal Hospital.
Firefighters make water rescues at animal hospital
Paul Wilson was one of the suspects arrested for their role in a drug trafficking organization,...
Police bust drug trafficking operation
Police say both Kytiana "Ky" Belcher and Bria White were shot near their home on Hunt Avenue in...
Family of 22-year-old killed in double homicide asks for justice
A pair faces child endangerment charges after a 4-year-old child suffered serious injuries,...
Pair arrested on child endangerment charges

Latest News

BBQ Brawl celebrates tri-state barbecue
BBQ Brawl celebrates tri-state barbecue
Marshall celebrates homecoming with step show
Marshall celebrates homecoming with step show
W. Va. to hold interim meetings Sunday
W. Va. to hold interim meetings Sunday
HERD BEATS ODU