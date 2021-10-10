Firefighters injured battling apartment fire

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a four story apartment fire in Logan.

Chief Scott Beckett says the department got a call just after 4 a.m. to Yuma Suites, a 16-unit complex that used be a hotel.

A second building, the Yuma Camp Addition was also about 80 percent involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

One firefighter fell through the second floor of the building and a piece of metal went through his foot.

Another firefighter was working on the roof and cut his hand. They were treated on the scene.

The building is estimated to be worth about a million dollars. The chief said several years ago there was a large fire in the first building.

The chief says it’s a testament to how hard crews worked to protect neighboring structures. A four story chimney did collapse into a nearby occupied home, but the family won’t be displaced. Power in the area will be affected for a while.

Officials were able to clear the scene around 8:30 a.m. and are unaware if the building was being occupied.

At this time the fire is being investigated as suspicious and the West Virginia Fire Marshal has been called out.

A four story building caught fire Sunday morning in Logan. (WSAZ)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.