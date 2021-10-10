First Warning Forecast | Summery days hold on, but fall weather lurks

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the middle of October, it is pretty uncommon to have several straight days with afternoon temperatures in the 80s. Therefore, it is always a good idea to be prepared for a drastic drop in temperatures. Appropriately so, temperatures are set to take a dive back into fall this weekend. But until then, summerlike warmth holds on through the entire work week. Rain chances stay pretty rare through Friday then increase greatly on Saturday as a strong cold front crosses.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures drop to the mid 60s by midnight.

Expect a continued mainly clear sky Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the upper 50s. Patchy fog is likely, mainly in the river valleys.

Monday stays mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s for another day.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with a couple light showers possible. For the most part, however, dry weather takes hold for another day as afternoon temperatures top out near 80 degrees.

Mostly sunny conditions return Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures near 80 degrees on Wednesday but rise to the mid 80s on Thursday.

Friday turns partly cloudy again with scattered showers. Afternoon highs stay in the low 80s.

On Saturday, a passing cold front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms and keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Sunday morning starts much cooler with temperatures in the mid 40s, while the afternoon sees temperatures only topping out in the mid 60s. The good news is that an abundant amount of sunshine will be seen, making for a perfect fall day.

