Man arrested for firing rounds into home

A man was arrested in Kanawha County Wednesday
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanwaha County is facing charges of wanton endangerment involving a firearm after deputies say he discharged a weapon several times into a home.

According to court documents, around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies were called out to a residence along Kanawha Avenue in Clendenin.

Deputies noticed two bullet holes in the left front side of the residence, and while securing the scene, found a third bullet hole in a kitchen cabinet. Law enforcement spoke to three victims on the scene who say George Barnes, came to the door and claimed to have shot at someone or at a vehicle and needed to be let inside.

The victim told deputies, she refused to let him enter the home, but Barnes pushed passed her and forced entry to the residence. A second victim wrestled with Barnes and was able to get him outside of the home. An altercation continued in which the victims say Barnes fired three rounds from a handgun towards them. They believe Barnes fled the scene in dark clothing.

Barnes is awaiting court proceedings and being held on a $5,000 bond at the South Central Regional Jail.

