There’s a new #1 team in college football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After Texas A&M beat Alabama with a last second field goal, the Georgia Bulldogs have taken over the top spot in the Associated Press Football rankings and that is who Kentucky takes on next. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. from Athens as the Cats have risen to #xx in the latest poll.

Here’s the rest of the top 25 for week 8 according to the AP voters.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2

2. Iowa 6-0 1476 3

3. Cincinnati 5-0 1407 5

4. Oklahoma 6-0 1336 6

5. Alabama 5-1 1286 1

6. Ohio St. 5-1 1157 7

7. Penn St. 5-1 1147 4

8. Michigan 6-0 1139 9

9. Oregon 4-1 1057 8

10. Michigan St. 6-0 992 11

11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16

12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 830 12

13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17

14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15

16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19

17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13

18. Arizona St. 5-1 428 22

19. BYU 5-1 421 10

20. Florida 4-2 397 20

21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 -

22. NC State 4-1 265 23

23. SMU 6-0 225 24

24. San Diego St. 5-0 176 25

25. Texas 4-2 108 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.

