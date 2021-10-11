Advertisement

Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden attended his nephew’s wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O’Toole King. King is a former cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” while Owens is an attorney.

The event was held at Biden Owens’ home.

King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.”

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested in Kanawha County Wednesday
Man arrested for firing rounds into home
A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.
Firefighters injured battling apartment fire
Kentucky and Georgia players line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA...
There’s a new #1 team in college football
Caleb Dotson, a left handed pitcher from Phelps High School, was chosen as the recipient of the...
‘I hope I can make some of the impact he did’: Local baseball player awarded with Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric...
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Latest News

Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
Merck has asked U.S. regulators for authorization of a promising antiviral pill against...
Merck seeks authorization for COVID-19 antiviral pill
Greenup flood cleanup- live shot
Greenup flood cleanup- live shot
Travel tips you need to know
Travel tips you need to know