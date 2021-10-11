Clean-up process underway for businesses impacted by flash flooding

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - From paddling animals to safety on inflatable boats, to ripping out uprooted flooring, flash flooding Friday in Russell forced employees to trudge through inches of water.

“A lot of the floor was floating. It was pretty wild to see,” David Swim, employee at Swim Brothers Building and Remodeling, said.

“It was all through the clinic, it was everywhere,” Kayla Hendrickson, employee at Bellefonte Animal Clinic, said.

Now that the water has receded, the cleanup process is in full force.

“They’re gonna have to replace all the bottom parts of the walls, the boards, everything,” Hendrickson said.

Along with having to rebuild parts of Bellefonte Animal Clinic’s structure due to water damage, Hendrickson says the heavy rains soaked blankets, dog food, some medication, and paperwork stored in bottom cabinets.

“Some of them were old client files,” Hendrickson said.

Employees say the clinic even lost some expensive machines, such as their X-ray monitor.

“It was pretty bad,” Hendrickson said.

As of now, Bellefonte Animal Clinic is not taking any clients while they continue to deep clean the facility.

“Everybody that works here, they showed up and we even had a couple of other people show up and we’re getting there,” Hendrickson said.

Just up the road, repairs are putting quite the dent in Swim’s pocket, as he tries to fix up his construction company.

“I’d say $20,000-$25,000 roughly,” Swim said.

Repairs that are needed, however, are now resulting in a bit of a setback in return.

“The worst part is it’s affecting our job schedule. It’s pushing people back,” Swim said.

It’s unclear when these businesses will be up and running again, but they’re working as quickly as possible to repair and replace what has been damaged or lost.

