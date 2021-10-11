‘The community is at risk’: Portsmouth Fire Department facing staffing shortages

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - At a Portsmouth City Council meeting on Sept 27, several representatives from the Portsmouth Fire Department asked the council to hire three additional firefighters due to staffing shortages.

“The shortage has kind of been happening. We’ve been trying to manage it, but now it’s just exponential,” said Brian Hicks, the Portsmouth Firefighters Union President.

The fire department is responsible for all emergency calls in the city. This includes fires and all types of rescues. They are also the primary ambulance provider in the city.

Fire Chief Bill Raison says in September, they had 448 calls for service. He says this was an increase of more than 100 calls from last year.

“It means you might have a medical emergency, and we might be able to get there as quickly as we normally would be able to,” Raison said.

With the high number of calls, this means many times multiple calls are coming in at once, creating overlap. Raison says more than 40% of the time, when they respond to an emergency another call is coming in. This means they have to pull firefighters from a fire to respond to an EMS call.

“Probably, in the past two weeks, we’ve had four fires and we’ve had multiple calls during those fires that we’ve had to free up an ambulance to try and go help out somebody in the city,” Hicks said.

The fire department has 36 uniform firefighters. Raison says he tries to have 12 on each shift, but when people are off, that is not possible. He says he tries to have a minimum of 11 on shift due to the volume of calls.

“Maintaining nine and the call volume we have don’t go together, so we’ve been trying to maintain 11 minimum but to do that we’re having to pay a lot of overtime,” Raison said.

He said he would like to hire six additional firefighters due to them working overtime nearly every week. Each shift is 24 hours.

“There have been guys that worked four days straight trying to help us out with our squad runs and our fires and everything else, and eventually luck will run out where our guys can’t handle anymore, and God forbid anything happens to anybody,” Hicks said.

Raison approached the council to hire three additional members to help relieve some of the stress on the staff.

“We understand the problem with hiring six. Three will go a long way with alleviating some of the strain,” he said.

Councilmember Sean Dunne says right now the priority is to get the city out of financial distress.

“We want to make sure that people in our community get first responses from people that are not overworked, but we want to balance this also with making sure we get out of fiscal watch as a city,” Dunne said.

He says they are reviewing available funding and looking to options, including hiring more staff or increasing the private sector.

The city has a private ambulance company as well.

Raison says the proposal of hiring three additional firefighters will cost the city about $300,000 for the first year. He says they’ve paid more than that in overtime through September.

“I hope what they can see is that the community is at risk and they need to take action for the betterment of the community,” Raison said.

