COVID-19 W.Va. | 41 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 11, 2021, there are currently 10,561 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 41 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,976 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old female from Wirt County, a 62-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Wayne County, a 60-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 68-year old male from Taylor County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Ritchie County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Morgan County, a 49-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 63-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old male from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Boone County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 58-year old male from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Tucker County, a 42-year old female from Wayne County, a 51-year old male from Randolph County, a 67-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Wayne County, a 52-year old female from Logan County, and a 52-year old female from Logan County.

With the addition of 757 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, there have been 253,895 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in West Virginia.

4,155 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta has been reported as of Monday.

20 counties on the state’s County Alert System map are color-coded as red.

Currently, 826 COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital, 248 have been admitted to the ICU and 171 are on ventilators.

239,358 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications, so far.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

As of Monday, 65 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent is fully vaccinated.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (71), Berkeley (704), Boone (162), Braxton (74), Brooke (69), Cabell (480), Calhoun (25), Clay (42), Doddridge (88), Fayette (227), Gilmer (49), Grant (106), Greenbrier (149), Hampshire (127), Hancock (158), Hardy (73), Harrison (706), Jackson (205), Jefferson (203), Kanawha (946), Lewis (190), Lincoln (156), Logan (167), Marion (513), Marshall (177), Mason (132), McDowell (170), Mercer (351), Mineral (178), Mingo (138), Monongalia (327), Monroe (55), Morgan (95), Nicholas (179), Ohio (174), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (33), Preston (313), Putnam (379), Raleigh (356), Randolph (87), Ritchie (78), Roane (95), Summers (25), Taylor (108), Tucker (37), Tyler (46), Upshur (136), Wayne (259), Webster (73), Wetzel (106), Wirt (36), Wood (530), Wyoming (151). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

