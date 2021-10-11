Families desperate for diapers; need grows as pandemic continues

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An estimated one in three American families struggle with diaper need.

Diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.

“Diapers are a window into poverty and a window into a life so many U.S. Americans live,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder of the National Diaper Bank Network.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, roughly 5 million infants and toddlers live in poor and low-income families.

In her previous work as a social worker, Goldblum recognized the serious need for access and funding for diaper supplies. She watched families have to clear waste out and reuse diapers.

“Diapering your baby is such, it’s the most basic thing we do as parents and guardians,” she said.

Her organization is a nationwide nonprofit founded in 2011. They collect, store and distribute free diapers to struggling families and are made up of more than 200 community-based diaper banks.

Infants require about 12 diapers per day, at a cost of $70 to $80 per month, per baby.

Federal programs, like food stamps and WIC, don’t provide funding for diapers.

“The government is some place that hasn’t really stepped up yet,” Goldblum said.

On top of the emotional toll it can take on a child and family, there’s also risk of physical harm, injury or illness.

“Small things impact big things,” Goldblum said. “I know a single diaper is not going to be the difference between a family staying in housing or losing housing. But I do know that a regular access to diapers can be that difference.”

Most child day care centers require that parents provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers. Without child care, many parents cannot go to work or school.

In 2020, research found that National Diaper Bank Network member diaper banks (more than 225 throughout the U.S.) distributed on average 86% more diapers in 2020 vs. 2019 due to the increased levels of diaper need resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some programs reported increases of 200, 400 and up to 800% versus 2019.

Anecdotally, in 2021 many diaper banks are continuing to see increased levels of need for diapers and are continuing to expand their capacity to serve their local communities.

In 2020, National Diaper Bank Network member diaper banks distributed more than 148 million diapers to families in need.

There are at least two diaper banks in our area:

Diaper Drop Charities, 1125 Virginia Street East, Suite 200, Charleston, WV 25301

and

Ripley Nazarene Mission

Here’s a breakdown of some statistics in West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.