Get a haircut, help a hero go to school

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Sometimes getting a haircut is more than just getting a haircut. For instance, your haircut can help American veterans and service members go to school to help their transition when their service is done.

Founder and Chairman of the Board for Sport Clips Haircuts, Mr. Gordon Logan, who is an air force veteran, and Navy veteran, and former Help and Hero scholarship recipient Dr. Seth Atchinson joined Sarah on Studio 3 with the details.

