Hal Greer statue unveiled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall basketball fans can now walk by the statue of one of its’ greatest players as the school unveiled a 12 foot replica of Hal Greer. It’s located on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street and was sculpted by Marshall alumnus Frederick Hightower Sr. who is also a pastor in Institute.

Members of Greer’s family were in attendance for the ceremony. Here’s a look back at a day long overdue in Huntington.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.