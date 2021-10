HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The 8th Street underpass in Huntington will be temporarily closed Thursday, October 14, city leaders announced Monday.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The city says crews will be doing minor concrete work and adjusting pump controls.

