KRT announces executive leadership change

Long time KRT employee and Executive Director J. Douglas Hartley will be retiring effective November 1, after a thirty-five-year career at KRT.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Valley Regional Transportation Authority has hired a new executive director.

Monday, KRT announced that Sean Hill, of Charleston will take over the position following executive director J. Douglas Hartley’s retirement.

Hill was recently the Director of the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission and the Chairman of the West Virginia Port Authority. He has also worked for the West Virginia Development Office and was a former Special Assistant to Governor Tomblin.

“Sean is a great addition to well established leadership team at KRT and we look for him to do great things here. His background working for the state will give him a great foundation on which to build his future at KRT. We will support him in his endeavors and wish him all the best,” said Todd Goldman, Chairman of the KVRTA Board of Directors.

After a 35-year career with KRT, Hartley’s retirement will become effective November 1.

“Doug has done an amazing job in this storied career at KRT. We cannot thank him enough for his hard work and dedication. Doug has led KRT into the digital age and we will always be grateful for his contributions over his lengthy career,” said Todd Goldman, Chairman of the KVRTA Board of Directors.

