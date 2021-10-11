HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Fall is here and families are making their way to pediatricians for well-child checkups.

Duracell and the American Academy of Pediatrics have teamed up on the Power Safely Initiative to help educate parents, caregivers, and pediatricians about the importance of practicing lithium coin battery safety throughout the home.

Dr. Tanya Altmann joined Sarah and Taylor on Studio 3 with important information on lithium coin battery safety such as where lithium coin batteries can be found.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.