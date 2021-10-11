Advertisement

McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.
Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the 'thank you' meals.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested in Kanawha County Wednesday
Man arrested for firing rounds into home
A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.
Firefighters injured battling apartment fire
Kentucky and Georgia players line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA...
There’s a new #1 team in college football
Caleb Dotson, a left handed pitcher from Phelps High School, was chosen as the recipient of the...
‘I hope I can make some of the impact he did’: Local baseball player awarded with Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship
Pikeville's Creative District was out in full swing to celebrate a new opening and bring art,...
Creative arts district fills downtown streets with wine, art, and more

Latest News

The memorial was held at the Capitol Complex for 6 firefighters who have lost their lives in...
Mother pleads for justice at firefighters memorial
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Shatner says he'll be happy when he's in space
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
Southern California beach set to reopen after oil spill
In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim