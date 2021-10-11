Mother pleads for justice at firefighters memorial

Charleston, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are no words, Beth Young said, to describe the plaque that bears her son’s name.

“We have days where it does not make sense,” she said. “It’s not fair, it’s just never going to be fair.”

Logan Young served multiple tours in the military and came home to be a professional firefighter with the Air National Guard in Martinsburg.

It was Christmas 2020, when Beth found out she was going to be a grandmother.

“Logan gave me a shirt and he said I had your name put on the back mom and it said ‘grandma 2021,” she said.

It was the last thing she ever spoke to him about. Thirty-six hours later, he died fighting a fire, later to be ruled arson.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal has not yet found a lead on who lit the blaze leaving Beth burning for answers.

“It’s never going to bring Logan back but that person has to pay for what they have done,” said Young.

The plaque is placed along with five other heroes at the Capitol Complex to brave firefighters that gave their lives.

The baby girl Logan left behind is now 3 months old.

“She would have already sat on a motorcycle,” said Young. “He was just a fun fun person and he would have loved her more than anything in the entire world.”

Beth said they will continue his legacy making sure his daughter knows the hero of a man, that brought her into the world.

“We have to let his daughter know what a wonderful father he was and what a hero he was and we will take her here to the National Firefighter’s Memorial,” said Beth.

The annual service is held at the Capitol Complex to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty. This year’s service included a man killed in a 1975 fire.

