Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to multiple cast members testing positive for COVID-19.

Penny Watkins, executive director of the Marshall (University) Artists Series, made that announcement.

The show had been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Full refunds will be issued by contacting the MU Artists Series main office.

Ironically, the show was the first production of the Marshall Artists Series since the 2020 season was disrupted by the pandemic. “Waitress” had even been rescheduled from 2020.

