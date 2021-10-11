Number of active COVID cases, hospitalizations down in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The active case count is down in the State of West Virginia by 19,183 cases since peaking less than a month ago.

The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all dropped between 13.8% and 17.0% since peaking in the final week of September.

The number of hospitalizations is now 840; down by 30 since Thursday last week.

Since peaking at 1,012, hospitalizations have dropped by 172

The number of patients in ICUs is now 250; down by five since Thursday last week. Since peaking at 296, patients in ICUs have dropped by 46 (15.5%).The number of patients on ventilators is now 168; down by eight since Thursday last week. Since peaking at 195, patients on ventilators have dropped by 27 (13.8%).However, the County Alert System map now shows that 48 of the state’s 55 counties remain in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category. Three counties are Gold, one county is Yellow, and three counties are Green.

During a briefing Monday, Gov. Justice said the only way to slow down the pandemic is through vaccination.

“We’ve got to find some way to stop this, and right now the only bullet in the gun is our vaccinations,” Gov. Justice said. “We will not infringe upon your freedoms. But, at the same time, you’ve got to realize that we’ve got to some way stop this because reading 110 great West Virginians that we’ve lost is just terrible. It’s really sad.

West Virginians who received specifically the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may qualify for the booster shot if it has been at least six months since their second dose.

The CDC recommends that:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.

People aged 50–64 years with *underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.

People aged 18–49 years with *underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, there are currently 61 school outbreaks in 25 counties with 673 confirmed cases.

A total of 53 county school systems have either face covering requirements or a criteria for requiring face coverings. Only two counties – Pocahontas and Tucker counties – do not have a face covering requirement at this time.

Also on Monday, Gov. Justice announced that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg.

There are currently eight residents in the Alzheimer’s unit that have tested positive. However, none are hospitalized at this time.

Additionally, two staff members have tested positive.

The governor added that a team is being sent to the facility with monoclonal antibody treatments to administer to any residents who need them.

