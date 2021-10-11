Old luxury hotel damaged by suspicious fire; two firefighters injured

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A skeleton of burnt wooden walls now stands where a luxury hotel used to be.

Carson Fannin lives next door and remembers when distinguished guests would stay there decades ago.

“It was a nice place,” Fannin said.

“It used to be a really high-end hotel before the chains took over,” said Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett.

Fannin woke up early Sunday morning to loud noises.

“When I got up and looked out, I saw this big bright orange glow, and there she was she was blazing,” Fannin said.

Logan firefighters arrived on scene around 4 in the morning to towering flames.

Two firefighters were hurt putting the fire out.

“One of our firefighters fell through the second floor landing, had a piece of steel go through his boot into his foot, and then we had one of our guys operating on the second or third floor cut his hand pretty good,” Beckett said.

Investigators say the fire is suspicious, with Fannin explaining that activity around the building started about two weeks ago.

“An example of that is, see the door, it was boarded up and it was boarded up for a long time. I don’t know why, but two weeks ago someone opened that up,” Fannin said. “Whoever is responsible for tearing it down, we would not be going through this right now.”

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate, and Logan firefighters urge anyone with information to contact them.

“If it comes back to be a set fire, we are going to do everything we can to find out who did it,” Beckett said.

He said the building is worth about $1 million. Some damage was done to equipment during the fire, and it cost the city resources to put it out. For previous coverage on this story, click here.

