Portsmouth Skatepark set to begin construction in October

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a few delays, the Portsmouth Skatepark will begin construction by the end of October.

“We’ll see the shovel in the dirt, so to speak, and we are really, really looking forward to this,” said City Councilman Sean Dunne.

Most of the parts are being built off-site. But once delivered to Portsmouth, crews can begin installing them to create the Portsmouth Skatepark.

“Our most recent step was to remove a utility pole. That was done a couple of weeks ago, and now the next step is to bring in fill dirt,” Dunne said.

Once construction begins, it will take about six to eight weeks for the project to be completed. Dunne says they are already thinking about ways to invest in the park’s future.

“Essentially, we’re looking at establishing an endowment und that would pay dividends every year for the maintenance and upkeep of the park. We have the park full funded, but we’re planning for the future to make sure we have costs covered and so forth,” Dunne said.

Fundraising efforts have already started with the help of community donors. Dunne would like to see that fund reach $10,000, but he thinks that will take some time.

“This is a step in that that direction. There has been a lot of interest from Shawnee State students and high school students. So after we do this, we will do future ones until we can get $10,000.

