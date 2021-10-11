Advertisement

Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’

A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.(Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sheriff is trying to use Facebook to catch a smuggler who may be missing $2 million in marijuana.

About 770 pounds of high-grade pot were found in a storage facility in Viera, Florida, last week.

In a snarky Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff’s office is now looking for the “rightful owner” to come forward.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is urging them to contact his narcotics department. He jokes they will get an “all expenses paid staycation.”

To be clear, he’s talking about jail, because 770 pounds is way more than the 20-gram dividing line between a misdemeanor and a felony in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested in Kanawha County Wednesday
Man arrested for firing rounds into home
A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.
Firefighters injured battling apartment fire
Kentucky and Georgia players line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA...
There’s a new #1 team in college football
Caleb Dotson, a left handed pitcher from Phelps High School, was chosen as the recipient of the...
‘I hope I can make some of the impact he did’: Local baseball player awarded with Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship
Pikeville's Creative District was out in full swing to celebrate a new opening and bring art,...
Creative arts district fills downtown streets with wine, art, and more

Latest News

Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to...
Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal for high levels of arsenic
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine...
Many troops have not complied with COVID-19 vaccine mandate, report says
A 6-year-old girl from Georgia has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Sunday.
Amber Alert canceled, child found safe in Georgia
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs