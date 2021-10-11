Advertisement

Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six wheels and tires were stolen off a rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are searching for the person or persons responsible for stealing the tires and wheels from a 777D rock truck at Twin Branch.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred between September 25 and October 9.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 235-0300 or 235-8551.

