Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six wheels and tires were stolen off a rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are searching for the person or persons responsible for stealing the tires and wheels from a 777D rock truck at Twin Branch.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred between September 25 and October 9.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 235-0300 or 235-8551.

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office. (Mingo County Sheriff's Office)

