Small town grocery store to make comeback, months after arson

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In June, the Save-A-Lot grocery store in Kenova was robbed and set on fire, leading to the business being shut down ever since due to the extreme damage.

It’s still the only grocery store in town, but help is on the way to reopen. The owner made it public on Facebook just two days ago. While he said plans haven’t been finalized, he’s 99.9 percent sure the store will make a comeback after an engineer’s recent inspection.

“One of them passed the structure after some investigating there, so that’s given us new hope as far as rebuilding,” said Jamason Sparks, owner of the Kenova Save A-Lot, said.

This means Sparks can use the current building to rebuild the new store instead of tearing the store down and starting over.

Currently, Sparks doesn’t have a set budget because he said he’s still reaching out to contractors for bids.

He hopes the new store will look similar to the original but says some changes have to be made due to the serious damage.

Sparks, who’s from West Virginia, said he knows how vital a single-standing grocery store can be -- saying it was important to explore every option.

“It’s what they need, what they are wanting, so we’re excited,” Sparks said. “I’m excited for them to have somewhere they could call a shopping home for them.”

Sparks said he hopes to reopen the store by the beginning of 2022.

Even though the store is reopening, fire marshals are still looking for the people responsible for the burglary and arson. A $5,000 reward is still offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Save-A-Lot owner trying to rebuild store after arson

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.