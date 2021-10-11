Advertisement

Thousands of bees removed from vacant Atlanta home

By WGCL staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL) - Thousands of honeybees have been removed from a vacant property.

The bees terrorized nearby neighbors for weeks as a massive hive of honeybees grew at a vacant house.

“The bees have-- was there the whole time and it just kept getting bigger and bigger.”//”It was literally a thousand of bees inside there, absolutely crazy, I mean, because I thought this was going to fall all over him.” Matthew Sease said.

“I’m afraid to come out the house sometimes, you know,” he said. “But when I walked in there, I was like, oh my god. It’s crazy.”

Killing them was not an option. Bees are endangered and essential to the ecosystem.

“The honeybee populations have been struggling in recent years, so that’s why it’s more important to make sure we’re doing the right thing for the honey bees and that’s not killing them.” Dave Marshall

“Everyone was telling me, ‘Ooh, you can’t hurt the bees. You can’t hurt them, bless their heart.’ Please. Bless their heart? Who’s going to bless me when they sting me?” Sease said.

But Sease has learned, and the owner of the vacant house got the bees removed Friday.

“You can see, like, the honey and stuff, like, on the window and everything like that. You can smell it.” Sease said.

Some still linger, but Sease said he’s happy with the progress: “Whoever is going to have some really good honey.”

Experts will continue to watch the home to ensure the remaining bees do not attempt to reconstruct a colony.

