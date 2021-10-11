Tigers still ranked

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the playoffs looming, high school teams in Ohio are continuing to jockey for the best position possible and once again the Ironton Fighting Tigers are in the top 10 of Division V. They are ranked 4th in the latest poll from the Associated Press while Piketon is 8th.

Here’s the full list as voted on by the AP.

Ohio High School Football Poll

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 8-0 169

2. Springfield (1) 7-0 140

3. Medina 8-0 136

4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (2) 7-1 131

5. Marysville (1) 7-0 117

6. Columbus Upper Arlington 8-0 85

7. West Chester Lakota West 6-1 62

8. New Albany 8-0 59

9. Pickerington Central 7-1 25

10. Pickerington North 7-1 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (14) 6-0 172

2. Kings Mills Kings (2) 8-0 146

3. Piqua (1) 7-0 126

4. Sunbury Big Walnut 8-0 105

5. Akron Hoban (1) 6-2 86

6. Medina Highland 7-1 74

7. Toledo Central Catholic 6-2 50

8. Avon 6-2 37

9. Hudson 7-1 29

10. Willoughby South 7-1 26

(tie) Barberton 7-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ashville Teays Valley 23. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21. Massillon Washington 16. Cincinnati La Salle 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (14) 8-0 164

2. Hamilton Badin (3) 8-0 159

3. Granville 7-0 130

4. Millersburg West Holmes 8-0 112

5. Dover 7-0 104

6. Norton 8-0 76

7. Aurora 7-1 51

8. Hamilton Ross 6-1 47

9. Hubbard 8-0 38

(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 19. Monroe 18. Bellbrook (1) 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 8-0 171

2. Bloom-Carroll 8-0 154

3. Eaton (1) 8-0 125

4. Beloit West Branch (1) 8-0 104

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 7-0 96

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 6-1 77

7. Van Wert 7-1 73

8. Bellevue 7-1 72

9. St. Clairsville 7-1 23

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Port Clinton 18. 12. Navarre Fairless 17.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (17) 7-0 179

2. Canfield S. Range 8-0 152

3. Tontogany Otsego 7-0 139

4. Ironton 7-1 102

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 100

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 72

7. Garrettsville Garfield 8-0 68

8. Piketon 8-0 57

9. Versailles 7-1 33

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Catholic 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (12) 8-0 159

2. Mechanicsburg (3) 8-0 153

3. Coldwater (2) 7-1 124

4. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 106

5. West Jefferson 8-0 96

6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 76

7. Ashland Crestview 8-0 75

8. Columbus Grove 8-0 72

9. New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-1 42

10. Galion Northmor 8-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Carey 16. Arcanum 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 8-0 180

2. Newark Catholic 8-0 152

3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 135

4. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 102

5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-1 81

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 76

7. New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 65

8. Lucas 6-1 39

9. St. Henry 6-2 35

10. Shadyside 6-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 30.McComb 29.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.