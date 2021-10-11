Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal for high levels of arsenic

Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to...
Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to prevent any sales.(FDA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for three lots of baby cereal made for Walmart.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, samples from Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Test results for both the raw and finished products of the baby cereal were in compliance with the FDA’s guideline, but Maple Island Inc. is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to prevent any sales.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

  • Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of June 24, 2022
  • Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of June 25, 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of Nov. 30. 2022

The best if used by date and product code can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the package.

If you have any of the recalled products, throw them away or return them to Walmart for a full refund. No other lots of baby cereal or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.

Customers seeking additional information may call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central time at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at mailto:info@maple-island.com.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested in Kanawha County Wednesday
Man arrested for firing rounds into home
A Sunday morning fire injured two firefighters in Logan.
Firefighters injured battling apartment fire
Kentucky and Georgia players line up at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA...
There’s a new #1 team in college football
Caleb Dotson, a left handed pitcher from Phelps High School, was chosen as the recipient of the...
‘I hope I can make some of the impact he did’: Local baseball player awarded with Joe Valentino Memorial Scholarship
Pikeville's Creative District was out in full swing to celebrate a new opening and bring art,...
Creative arts district fills downtown streets with wine, art, and more

Latest News

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 41 additional deaths reported
Tech scam circulating in the area
Tech scam circulating in the area
Floyd Drug arrest
Floyd Drug arrest
Trial resume for Brad Roberts, former deputy jailer
Trial resume for Brad Roberts, former deputy jailer
This photo released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society shows giant panda twins, male Xiao Xiao,...
Panda cubs at Tokyo zoo get their names, to debut in January