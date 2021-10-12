10-week water line project coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water is gearing up for a 10-week project. Construction crews are fixing a water line that’s known to break.

This project will cost $1.5 million, but customers won’t see an impact on their monthly bill. That’s because they’re already paying for some of it through a distribution system improvement charge.

Officials with the water company say it’s a small surcharge on their bill that varies from year to year. The small fee will help construction crews prevent frequent water main breaks from happening in Charleston.

“Together we’ve come to a decision that it’s going to be best for everyone in this area to replace this,” said Megan Hannah, the external affairs manager with West Virginia American Water.

Next week, construction crews will start replacing the 1,800-foot water main from Morris to Shrewsbury streets.

Crews will start the first of three phases of work on Oct. 18 between Morris and Brooks streets. After that, crews will work from Brooks Street to Leon Sullivan Way. The work will end on Leon Sullivan Way and Shrewsbury Street.

Each block will be closed for two weeks, but intersections will remain open with one lane.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the areas and use different routes to navigate the city when construction begins. Officials say crews will be working day and night when the project is underway.

West Virginia American Water officials say they hope to have the project done by the end of the year.

