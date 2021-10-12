Advertisement

10-week water line project coming to Charleston

This project will cost $1.5 million, but customers won’t see an impact on their monthly bill.
This project will cost $1.5 million, but customers won’t see an impact on their monthly bill.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water is gearing up for a 10-week project. Construction crews are fixing a water line that’s known to break.

This project will cost $1.5 million, but customers won’t see an impact on their monthly bill. That’s because they’re already paying for some of it through a distribution system improvement charge.

Officials with the water company say it’s a small surcharge on their bill that varies from year to year. The small fee will help construction crews prevent frequent water main breaks from happening in Charleston.

“Together we’ve come to a decision that it’s going to be best for everyone in this area to replace this,” said Megan Hannah, the external affairs manager with West Virginia American Water.

Next week, construction crews will start replacing the 1,800-foot water main from Morris to Shrewsbury streets.

Crews will start the first of three phases of work on Oct. 18 between Morris and Brooks streets. After that, crews will work from Brooks Street to Leon Sullivan Way. The work will end on Leon Sullivan Way and Shrewsbury Street.

Each block will be closed for two weeks, but intersections will remain open with one lane.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the areas and use different routes to navigate the city when construction begins. Officials say crews will be working day and night when the project is underway.

West Virginia American Water officials say they hope to have the project done by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck
Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas) during Monday morning's House floor session.
Redistricting map changed due to white supremacist group
The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to...
Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington
On Sunday, October 10, 2021 at approximately 4:00 P.M. Prestonsburg Police 911 Dispatchers took...
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Logan firefighters say the fire is suspicious and the state fire marshal was called to...
Old luxury hotel damaged by suspicious fire; two firefighters injured

Latest News

The driver of the stolen vehicle even rammed a deputy’s cruiser.
Pursuit suspects arrested in Ohio
Local and federal law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in providing...
Huntington Police, FBI seek information following armed bank robbery
The case of a man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a vehicle trunk for weeks...
Wayne County murder case headed to grand jury
From 2016 to 2018, there was an investigation by the State Auditor, Nicholas County Prosecuting...
Former mayor sentenced to prison for defrauding the City of Richwood