2021 Trick-or-Treat times

West Virginia
Huntington: October 29, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Cabell County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Kanawha County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Charleston: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Kenova: October 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Ceredo: October 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Milton: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Putnam County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Hurricane: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Wayne County: October 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Mason County: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
New Haven: October 28, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant: October 28, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Mingo County: October 30, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Ohio
Portsmouth: October 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Gallia County: October 28, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Athens: October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Proctorville, October 29, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky
Ashland: October 28, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Catlettsburg: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Boyd County (outside of the City of Ashland and City of Catlettsburg): October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Lawrence County: October 30, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Pike County: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Elkhorn City Cruise-in: October 24, 11 a.m.
Pikeville nightmare on main trunk or treat: October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Martin County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
