Advertisement

2021 Trick-or-Treat times

Trick or Treat Times
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - It is time for families to make plans for trick-or-treating. Below is a list of dates and times in communities across the region.

If your community trick-or-treat information is not listed below contact WSAZ at news@wsaz.com.

West Virginia

Huntington: October 29, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cabell County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Kanawha County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Charleston: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Kenova: October 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Ceredo: October 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Milton: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Putnam County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hurricane: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wayne County: October 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mason County: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

New Haven: October 28, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant: October 28, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Mingo County: October 30, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ohio

Portsmouth: October 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Gallia County: October 28, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Athens: October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Proctorville, October 29, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky

Ashland: October 28, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Catlettsburg: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Boyd County (outside of the City of Ashland and City of Catlettsburg): October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lawrence County: October 30, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Pike County: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Elkhorn City Cruise-in: October 24, 11 a.m.

Pikeville nightmare on main trunk or treat: October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Martin County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck
The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to...
Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington
Huntington underpass to temporarily close
Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas) during Monday morning's House floor session.
Redistricting map changed due to white supremacist group
The memorial was held at the Capitol Complex for 6 firefighters who have lost their lives in...
Mother pleads for justice at firefighters memorial

Latest News

On Sunday, October 10, 2021 at approximately 4:00 P.M. Prestonsburg Police 911 Dispatchers took...
Road rage incident ends in fight and shooting
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, October 12th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Congratulations to Keith Morehouse!
Congratulations to Keith Morehouse!
Diaper shortage
Diaper shortage