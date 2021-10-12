2021 Trick-or-Treat times

(WSAZ) - It is time for families to make plans for trick-or-treating. Below is a list of dates and times in communities across the region.

West Virginia

Huntington: October 29, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cabell County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Kanawha County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Charleston: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Kenova: October 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Ceredo: October 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Milton: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Putnam County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Hurricane: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wayne County: October 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mason County: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

New Haven: October 28, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant: October 28, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Mingo County: October 30, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ohio

Portsmouth: October 30, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Gallia County: October 28, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Athens: October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Proctorville, October 29, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky

Ashland: October 28, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Catlettsburg: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Boyd County (outside of the City of Ashland and City of Catlettsburg): October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lawrence County: October 30, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Pike County: October 28, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Elkhorn City Cruise-in: October 24, 11 a.m.

Pikeville nightmare on main trunk or treat: October 31, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Martin County: October 30, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

