City of Charleston sets date for Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston has set the date for its Christmas parade.

The Charleston Christmas Parade will happen on Thursday, Dec. 9. It will start at 7 p.m.

The parade was canceled in 2020 because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Lineup for the parade will begin on Kanawha Boulevard at 5:30 p.m.

Applications for the parade will be accepted until Nov. 15.

City leaders say recommendations were considered from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention when deciding on how to move forward with the event.

