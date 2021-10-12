COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths, 753 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 12, 2021, there are currently 9,861 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,995 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 52-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Lewis County, a 66-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Randolph County, a 46-year old male from Preston County, and a 90-year old female from Preston County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Hancock County, a 95-year old female from Cabell County, a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old male from Wyoming County, an 84-year old male from Brooke County, a 57-year old female from Wyoming County, a 59-year old male from Doddridge County, a 62-year old female from Fayette County, and a 77-year old male from Kanawha County. These deaths range from August 2021 through September 2021.

With the addition of 753 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state is now 254,648.

4,159 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

On the state’s County Alert System map 18 counties are color-coded as red. Three are color-coded as green, indicating a lower positivity percentage.

As of Tuesday, 897 COVID-19 positive patients have been hospitalized, 240 have been admitted to the ICU and 173 are currently on ventilators.

240,792 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

32,543 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to fully vaccinated West Virginians.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (651), Boone (152), Braxton (63), Brooke (67), Cabell (462), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (93), Fayette (228), Gilmer (47), Grant (83), Greenbrier (148), Hampshire (123), Hancock (148), Hardy (68), Harrison (641), Jackson (203), Jefferson (190), Kanawha (852), Lewis (177), Lincoln (131), Logan (160), Marion (502), Marshall (170), Mason (127), McDowell (150), Mercer (328), Mineral (144), Mingo (127), Monongalia (341), Monroe (53), Morgan (91), Nicholas (167), Ohio (172), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (33), Preston (308), Putnam (324), Raleigh (342), Randolph (83), Ritchie (73), Roane (89), Summers (23), Taylor (107), Tucker (30), Tyler (38), Upshur (124), Wayne (236), Webster (58), Wetzel (95), Wirt (38), Wood (483), Wyoming (144). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

