Deputies searching for missing man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday.

John Leach, 35, of Mammoth, was last seen Saturday morning around 9:30.

Deputies say Leach left on an ATV to go hunting on mine property near Kelleys Creek and never returned.

According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with orange writing, camouflage pants and a jacket.

He was on a Yamaha four-wheeler.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-357-0169. All tips can be anonymous.

