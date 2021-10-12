Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing man

(WALB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who has been missing since Saturday.

John Leach, 35, of Mammoth, was last seen Saturday morning around 9:30.

Deputies say Leach left on an ATV to go hunting on mine property near Kelleys Creek and never returned.

According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with orange writing, camouflage pants and a jacket.

He was on a Yamaha four-wheeler.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-357-0169. All tips can be anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck
Del. Caleb Hanna (R-Nicholas) during Monday morning's House floor session.
Redistricting map changed due to white supremacist group
The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to...
Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington
Logan firefighters say the fire is suspicious and the state fire marshal was called to...
Old luxury hotel damaged by suspicious fire; two firefighters injured
Huntington underpass to temporarily close

Latest News

A woman died in an early morning house fire in Jefferson, West Virginia.
Woman dies in early morning house fire
Crash involving school bus and another vehicle
Mother and daughter killed in crash
A water main break has closed a busy street in Charleston.
Water main break closes busy street in Charleston