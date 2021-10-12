Advertisement

Dirty Birds win in extra innings

By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds won the first game of their playoff series against the Lexington Legends and needed extra innings to do it. Dario Pizzano hit a walk off single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the 13th inning to help them get the win 3-2. They now lead the best of three series 1-0 with game two Tuesday evening in Lexington.

Here are the highlights from the win.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wheels and tires were stolen from rock truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff | Wheels, tires stolen from rock truck
Huntington underpass to temporarily close
The musical “Waitress” has been cancelled Monday evening at the Keith-Albee Theatre due to...
Musical ‘Waitress’ cancelled tonight in Huntington
The memorial was held at the Capitol Complex for 6 firefighters who have lost their lives in...
Mother pleads for justice at firefighters memorial
Walmart has pulled the recalled products from its store shelves and blocked them online to...
Voluntary recall issued for baby cereal for high levels of arsenic

Latest News

Charleston Dirty Birds take on Lexington Legends
Charleston Dirty Birds take on Lexington Legends
Rock Hill vs Ironton highlights
Tigers still ranked
It sits on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street
Hal Greer statue unveiled
Hal Greer statue