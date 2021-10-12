Dirty Birds win in extra innings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Dirty Birds won the first game of their playoff series against the Lexington Legends and needed extra innings to do it. Dario Pizzano hit a walk off single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the 13th inning to help them get the win 3-2. They now lead the best of three series 1-0 with game two Tuesday evening in Lexington.

Here are the highlights from the win.

